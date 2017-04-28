Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.56-11.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.71.

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) traded up 1.25% on Friday, reaching $244.47. The company had a trading volume of 870,447 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.52. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $246.50.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.05. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business earned $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $248.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.09.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 5,250 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $1,229,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 17,458 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.01, for a total transaction of $4,050,430.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,865,613.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,616 shares of company stock worth $10,730,719. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/essex-property-trust-inc-ess-releases-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities, located along the West Coast. Its segments include Southern California, Northern California, Seattle Metro and Other real estate assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.