Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.7825 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Erie Indemnity Company has raised its dividend by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Erie Indemnity Company has a payout ratio of 75.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Erie Indemnity Company to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) traded down 1.13% during trading on Friday, reaching $123.82. 21,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.46. Erie Indemnity Company has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $125.83.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business earned $379.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.71 million. Erie Indemnity Company had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Erie Indemnity Company will post $4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Wilburn sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $324,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Erie Indemnity Company

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange.

