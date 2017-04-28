Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company earned $232.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-0.83 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) traded down 0.30% on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 81,226 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $65.87 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 88.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

