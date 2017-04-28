Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Issues Earnings Results

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm earned $232.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.28 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 21.50%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-0.83 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) traded down 0.38% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,369 shares. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 103.8% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

