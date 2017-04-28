Equity BancShares (EQBK) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.10

News articles about Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equity BancShares earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
A number of research firms have commented on EQBK. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Equity BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) traded down 1.41% during trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. 23,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $374.51 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.19. Equity BancShares has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44.
In related news, Director Shawn David Penner sold 2,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $65,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,632.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 5,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,393 shares of company stock worth $981,541. 29.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Equity BancShares
Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and management of its subsidiary, Equity Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals through its network of over 30 branches located in Kansas and Missouri.
