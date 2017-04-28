Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at FBR & Co lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a report released on Thursday. FBR & Co analyst B. Crockett now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.45. FBR & Co currently has a “Mkt Perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Netflix had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded down 0.57% on Friday, reaching $152.20. 6,365,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.90 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $153.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day moving average of $132.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,745,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,099,507,000 after buying an additional 1,777,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,113,578,000 after buying an additional 620,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,358,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $910,974,000 after buying an additional 145,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,182,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $707,866,000 after buying an additional 525,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,469,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $800,901,000 after buying an additional 3,834,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tawni Cranz sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $312,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $312,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil D. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,793,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $50,333,671. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

