Analysts Offer Predictions for DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Q1 2017 Earnings (DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Boenning Scattergood analyst F. Van. Dijkum anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

DRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) opened at 11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality Company had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $206.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRH. CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company during the third quarter worth $109,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company by 6.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of 26 hotels and resorts that contains 9,472 guest rooms located in 17 different markets in North America and the United States Virgin Islands. Its business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotel properties in the United States.

