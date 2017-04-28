SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for SeaChange International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for SeaChange International’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SeaChange International (SEAC) to Post Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/equities-analysts-offer-predictions-for-seachange-internationals-q1-2018-earnings-seac-updated.html.

Shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) opened at 2.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The firm’s market capitalization is $88.99 million. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 109,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 34,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc (SeaChange) is engaged in the delivery of multiscreen video. The Company’s products and services facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content for cable television system operators, telecommunications companies, satellite operators and media companies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.