Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst H. Singh expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) traded up 2.55% on Friday, hitting $2.41. 56,473 shares of the company were exchanged. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $103.77 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 321.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 775,241 shares during the period. Pieris Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.4% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BVF Inc. IL owned 2.36% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s pipeline includes immuno-oncology multi-specifics tailored for the tumor micro-environment, an inhaled Anticalin to treat uncontrolled asthma and a half-life-optimized Anticalin to treat anemia. Its Anticalins proteins are a class of low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins typically found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

