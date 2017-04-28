Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann lowered their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company earned $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $453.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.36 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) opened at 117.42 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.56. The firm’s market cap is $29.17 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,483,388 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,047,986,000 after buying an additional 235,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,292,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,944,119,000 after buying an additional 599,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,774,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,393,000 after buying an additional 308,574 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,180,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,814,000 after buying an additional 2,205,961 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,972,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,258,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $1,466,437.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,261 shares in the company, valued at $14,532,235.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 1,688 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $179,434.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,250 shares of company stock worth $11,473,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious diseases. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs in other indications.

