Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pier 1 Imports in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Pier 1 Imports’ FY2018 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm earned $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.43 million. Pier 1 Imports had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pier 1 Imports Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (PIR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/equities-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-pier-1-imports-incs-q3-2018-earnings-pir-updated.html.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pier 1 Imports in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pier 1 Imports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) opened at 6.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.74. Pier 1 Imports has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Pier 1 Imports’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,190,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,324,000 after buying an additional 840,056 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 199.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,149,000 after buying an additional 2,152,335 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,158,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,804,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in shares of Pier 1 Imports during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Pier 1 Imports

Pier 1 Imports, Inc is an importer of home decor and furniture. The Company’s operations consist of retail stores and an e-commerce Website conducting business under the name Pier 1 Imports, which sells a range of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts and seasonal products. The Company’s categories of merchandise include decorative accessories and furniture.

