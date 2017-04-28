Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Legg Mason Inc’s Q1 2018 Earnings (LM)

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Legg Mason in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Legg Mason’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc lowered their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $40.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) traded down 3.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. 1,158,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.93. Legg Mason has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.29. The business earned $723.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.50 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

In other news, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 6,595 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $237,815.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,002.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph A. Sullivan sold 29,744 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,568.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 387,156 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,845.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,664 shares of company stock worth $1,775,160. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LM. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in Legg Mason by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 12,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Legg Mason by 1.8% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Legg Mason by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in Legg Mason by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 58,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Legg Mason by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are principally engaged in providing asset management and related financial services to individuals, institutions, corporations and municipalities. The Company operates through Global Asset Management segment. Global Asset Management provides investment advisory services to institutional and individual clients and to the Company-sponsored investment funds.

