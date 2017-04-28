Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 37.72%. The company earned $97.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) traded down 1.12% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,795 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.96. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 17,156 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $477,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 995,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,709,597.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,513,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,160,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 312,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 106,369 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,540,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

