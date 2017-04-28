A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A Schulman in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A Schulman’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.41 million. A Schulman had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. A Schulman’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brokers Offer Predictions for A Schulman Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (SHLM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/equities-analysts-issue-forecasts-for-a-schulman-incs-q3-2017-earnings-shlm-updated.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) opened at 31.90 on Friday. A Schulman has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $937.64 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. A Schulman’s payout ratio is -6.53%.

In other news, SVP Gustavo S. Perez sold 6,468 shares of A Schulman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $192,617.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in A Schulman by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in A Schulman by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in A Schulman during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in A Schulman during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in A Schulman during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A Schulman (SHLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A Schulman Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A Schulman Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.