Brokers Offer Predictions for A Schulman Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (SHLM)

A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A Schulman in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for A Schulman’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $1.95 EPS.
A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.41 million. A Schulman had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. A Schulman’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.
A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) opened at 31.90 on Friday. A Schulman has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The firm’s market capitalization is $937.64 million.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. A Schulman’s payout ratio is -6.53%.
In other news, SVP Gustavo S. Perez sold 6,468 shares of A Schulman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $192,617.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in A Schulman by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in A Schulman by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in A Schulman during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in A Schulman during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in A Schulman during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
About A Schulman
A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A Schulman (SHLM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for A Schulman Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A Schulman Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.