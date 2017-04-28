Equifax (EFX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.08

News stories about Equifax (NYSE:EFX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equifax earned a news impact score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news articles about the credit services provider an impact score of 89 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) traded down 0.09% on Friday, reaching $136.07. 437,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average is $125.99. Equifax has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The company earned $832.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.14 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 15.54%. Equifax’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post $6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc is a global provider of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments and consumers. The Company operates in four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions and Global Consumer Solutions. Its products and services are based on databases of consumer and business information derived from various sources, including credit, financial assets, telecommunications and utility payments, employment, income, demographic and marketing data.

