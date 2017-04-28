Integrated Wealth Management Has $495,000 Position in EQT Co. (EQT)

Integrated Wealth Management continued to hold its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings in EQT were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EQT by 24.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $5,935,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $2,457,000. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EQT during the third quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in EQT by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) opened at 59.37 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.26 billion. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company earned $897.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.49%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Integrated Wealth Management Has $495,000 Position in EQT Co. (EQT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/eqt-co-eqt-stake-maintained-by-integrated-wealth-management-updated.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQT. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, February 6th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of EQT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

In other news, insider M Elise Hyland sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $210,688.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,386.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Bray Jr. Cary purchased 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,723.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation is a natural gas company. The Company operates through three segments: EQT Production, EQT Gathering and EQT Transmission. The EQT Production segment includes its exploration for, and development and production of, natural gas, natural gas liquids and a limited amount of crude oil, primarily in the Appalachian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.