EPR Properties Plans Apr 17 Dividend of $0.34 (EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) declared a apr 17 dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th.

EPR Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.6%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) opened at 73.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.69. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 46.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post $3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.29.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

