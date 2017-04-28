EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $317.28 Million

Brokerages predict that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will report sales of $317.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $322.7 million and the lowest is $314.73 million. EPAM Systems reported sales of $264.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $317.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.76 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) opened at 77.14 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $68.00. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.22.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $375,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,170,164 shares in the company, valued at $162,914,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,889,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $22,075,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $21,880,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $21,131,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $16,634,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth about $14,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

