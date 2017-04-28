Enzymotec Ltd (ENZY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enzymotec Ltd (NASDAQ:ENZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Enzymotec, Ltd. provides specialty lipid-based products and solutions. The Company develops, manufactures and markets bio-functional lipid ingredients as well as final products. It serves pharmaceuticals and nutrition industries worldwide. Enzymotec, Ltd. is based in Migdal HaEmeq, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Enzymotec in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Enzymotec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Enzymotec (NASDAQ:ENZY) traded down 2.82% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 1,726 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. Enzymotec has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $197.32 million.

Enzymotec (NASDAQ:ENZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The firm earned $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. Enzymotec had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enzymotec will post $0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/enzymotec-ltd-enzy-raised-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enzymotec during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,549,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Enzymotec by 17.3% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 677,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enzymotec by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enzymotec by 3.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 237,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Enzymotec by 12.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About Enzymotec

Enzymotec Ltd. is a nutritional ingredients and medical foods company. The Company’s technologies, research expertise and clinical validation process enables it to develop solutions across a range of products. The Company operates in two segments: Nutrition segment and VAYA Pharma segment. Both of the Company’s segments offer a range of products that leverage its lipid-related offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzymotec Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzymotec Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.