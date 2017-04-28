Entravision Communication (EVC) Earning Positive Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) have been trending positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Entravision Communication earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 48 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Entravision Communication from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communication in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) traded down 3.13% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. 243,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Entravision Communication has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $559.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Entravision Communication had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $70.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.0313 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation is a media company. The Company reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States and certain border markets of Mexico across media channels and advertising platforms. The Company operates through three segments: television broadcasting, radio broadcasting and digital media.

