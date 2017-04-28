Entergy Co. (ETR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.91.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,497.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,693.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $36,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,219 shares in the company, valued at $309,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 14.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 5.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Canyon Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 25.0% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) traded down 0.65% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 289,790 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.93. Entergy has a 1-year low of $66.71 and a 1-year high of $82.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.67 billion.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

