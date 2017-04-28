Ensco Plc (ESV) Bonds Trading 1.6% Higher

An issue of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) bonds rose 1.6% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 5.2% coupon and will mature on March 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $90.00 and were trading at $89.13 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its stock price.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESV. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Ensco Plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ensco Plc from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial Corp. raised shares of Ensco Plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ensco Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.

Shares of Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) traded down 0.38% during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 3,578,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Ensco Plc has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Ensco Plc had a negative net margin of 52.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ensco Plc will post ($0.21) EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESV. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Ensco Plc by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 542,561 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ensco Plc by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,096,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Asset Management bought a new position in Ensco Plc during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Ensco Plc by 58.5% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 231,625 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ensco Plc by 22.3% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,547 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ensco Plc

Ensco plc is an offshore contract drilling company. The Company provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. Its segments include Floaters, Jackups and Other. The Floaters segment includes its drillships and semisubmersible rigs, and provides contract drilling.

