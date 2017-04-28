$63.27 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post $63.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.2 million to $64.4 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $64.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $63.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.63 million to $379.4 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $400.43 million per share, with estimates ranging from $333.4 million to $463.7 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Enphase Energy had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 294.30%. The company had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 220,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 186,154 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) opened at 1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The firm’s market capitalization is $102.33 million.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a provider of energy management solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity.

