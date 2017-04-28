Enova International (ENVA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Enova International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Enova International from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) opened at 14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 3.60. Enova International has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Enova International had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, VP John Higginson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $50,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/enova-international-enva-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.