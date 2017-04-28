$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EnLink Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $950.2 million. EnLink Midstream Partners posted sales of $889.7 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EnLink Midstream Partners.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. EnLink Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.17) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENLK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) opened at 18.15 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.22 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98. EnLink Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -38.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLK. Creative Planning raised its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream company. The Company’s business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP (the Operating Partnership) and the subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership. The Company operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate.

