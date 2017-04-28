EnerNOC, Inc. (ENOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EnerNOC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

ENOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerNOC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of EnerNOC in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EnerNOC in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of EnerNOC (NASDAQ:ENOC) traded down 0.88% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 168,201 shares. The stock’s market cap is $165.62 million. EnerNOC has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77.

EnerNOC (NASDAQ:ENOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.12. EnerNOC had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EnerNOC will post ($2.32) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of EnerNOC by 174.5% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 118,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EnerNOC by 19.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerNOC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerNOC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of EnerNOC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerNOC

EnerNOC, Inc is a provider of energy intelligence software (EIS) and demand response solutions. The Company’s EIS provides enterprise solutions, utility solutions and energy procurement solutions. The Company’s EIS offers enterprise customers with a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions with various areas of functionalities, including energy cost visualization, budgets, forecasts and accruals; project tracking, and demand management.

