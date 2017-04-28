Energy Transfer Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (ETP)

Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

Energy Transfer Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Energy Transfer Partners has a payout ratio of 314.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Energy Transfer Partners to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 239.8%.

Shares of Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) remained flat at $35.93 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34. The stock’s market cap is $19.82 billion. Energy Transfer Partners has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.67. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business earned $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer Partners will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Vetr downgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.44 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Energy Transfer Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.99.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) is engaged in the gathering and processing, compression, treating and transportation of natural gas, focusing on providing midstream services in various natural gas producing regions in the United States, including the Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Barnett, Fayetteville, Marcellus, Utica, Bone Spring and Avalon shales.

