Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Based in San Leandro, California, ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of highly efficient energy recovery devices utilized in the water desalination industry. Energy Recovery, Inc. operates primarily in the sea water reverse osmosis segment of the desalination industry.ERI manufactures ultra-high efficiency recovery products and technology, specifically the ERI PX Pressure Exchanger, that are among the enabling technologies driving the rapid growth in seawater reverse osmosis desalination, and are helping to make desalination affordable worldwide. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERII. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 293,964 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $454.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.00 and a beta of 4.86. Energy Recovery has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $16.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.53 per share, with a total value of $150,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,978.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Sandia Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,685,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Energy Recovery by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 203.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 531,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 356,458 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,596,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Energy Recovery by 39.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after buying an additional 83,940 shares in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc is an energy solutions provider to industrial fluid flow markets. The Company’s solutions convert wasted pressure energy into a reusable asset and preserve or eliminate pumping technology in hostile processing environments. Its segments include Water, Oil & Gas, and Corporate. The Water Segment focuses on products sold for use in reverse osmosis water desalination.

