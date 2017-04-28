Energen Co. (EGN) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGN. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on shares of Energen in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Energen in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Energen in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.74.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) opened at 52.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.18. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.05 billion. Energen has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.43.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.01 million. Energen had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energen will post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles W. Porter sold 6,000 shares of Energen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $327,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John S. Richardson sold 3,733 shares of Energen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $213,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,895 shares of company stock worth $1,831,492. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Energen during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Energen during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Energen by 30.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Energen by 14.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Energen by 1.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties and natural gas. Its operations are conducted through subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation and occur within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

