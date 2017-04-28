Endo International plc – (ENDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $17.00. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International plc – from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Endo International plc – in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Endo International plc – in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Endo International plc – in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International plc – in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Shares of Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) opened at 11.28 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.51 billion. Endo International plc – has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

Endo International plc – (NASDAQ:ENDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Endo International plc – had a positive return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc – will post $3.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 5,325 shares of Endo International plc – stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $57,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Endo International plc – by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Endo International plc – by 139.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Endo International plc – by 333.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International plc – during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International plc –

Endo International PLC, formerly Endo Health Solutions Inc is a specialty healthcare solutions company focused on branded and generic pharmaceuticals, devices and services. The Company has a portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals that includes brands, such as Lidoderm, Opana ER, Voltaren Gel, Percocet, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar and Fortesta Gel.

