Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Stock Price

Media stories about Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Encore Capital Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 91 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) traded up 0.377% during trading on Friday, reaching $33.325. The company had a trading volume of 42,735 shares. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $853.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.262 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.71 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post $3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a specialty finance company providing debt recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a range of financial assets. The Company operates through Portfolio Purchasing and Recovery segment. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States, Europe and other.

