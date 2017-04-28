Encana Corp (ECA) Receives $13.95 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECA shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Encana Corp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.42 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Encana Corp in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Encana Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encana Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.75 target price on shares of Encana Corp in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) traded up 0.47% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. 14,009,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Encana Corp has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm’s market cap is $10.41 billion.

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Encana Corp had a negative net margin of 40.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business earned $822 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Encana Corp will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Encana Corp’s payout ratio is presently -3.97%.

In related news, Director Clayton Harvey Woitas acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $130,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 29,700 shares of company stock worth $314,709 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Encana Corp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 88,788,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,042,376,000 after buying an additional 1,963,057 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encana Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $245,230,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Encana Corp by 739.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,771,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,813,000 after buying an additional 18,298,176 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Encana Corp by 20.4% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,613,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after buying an additional 2,474,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encana Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $113,848,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encana Corp

Encana Corporation is an energy producer that is focused on developing its multi-basin portfolio of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) producing plays. The Company’s operations also include the marketing of natural gas, oil and NGLs. All of its reserves and production are located in North America.

