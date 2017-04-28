Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (EEP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $17.94, but opened at $18.57. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. shares last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 5,011,640 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -179.23%.

EEP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, FBR & Co cut their target price on Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.81 billion.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. will post $0.40 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,695,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,269,000 after buying an additional 321,017 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,357,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,744,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $171,860,000 after buying an additional 315,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 35.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,898,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,008,000 after buying an additional 1,543,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,111,000 after buying an additional 255,988 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P.

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering; transportation and storage services, and natural gas gathering, treating, processing, marketing and transportation services in the Gulf Coast and mid-continent regions of the United States.

