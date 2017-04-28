Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.79-1.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $433-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.26 million.Ellie Mae also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.50-0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELLI. Vetr downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $97.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair raised shares of Ellie Mae from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ellie Mae has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.68.

Shares of Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) traded down 8.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. 1,900,209 shares of the company were exchanged. Ellie Mae Inc has a 52-week low of $74.11 and a 52-week high of $112.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.48.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Buccellato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $475,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,487.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $242,082.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,579,079.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,062 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,251.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/ellie-mae-inc-elli-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.