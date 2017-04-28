Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Stock Price Down 8.1% Following Weak Earnings

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI)’s share price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $98.68 and last traded at $101.76, with a volume of 1,900,209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.72.

The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Ellie Mae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

In related news, insider Sigmund Anderman sold 53,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $5,238,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,814,702.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gates Cathleen Schreiner sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $131,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,472.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,062 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,251.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 904.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,163,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,525,000 after buying an additional 1,047,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth $39,642,000. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK bought a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the fourth quarter worth $19,861,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 20.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 918,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,733,000 after buying an additional 154,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 28.2% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 691,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,839,000 after buying an additional 152,125 shares in the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.97.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

