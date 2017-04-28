Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $109-111 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $109.90 million.Ellie Mae also updated its FY17 guidance to $1.79-1.92 EPS.

Ellie Mae Inc (NASDAQ:ELLI) traded down 8.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. 1,900,209 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.48. Ellie Mae Inc has a 1-year low of $74.11 and a 1-year high of $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.97.

Ellie Mae (NASDAQ:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business earned $93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Ellie Mae’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ellie Mae Inc will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELLI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush started coverage on Ellie Mae in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ellie Mae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on Ellie Mae from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Ellie Mae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.68.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.65, for a total value of $229,170.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sigmund Anderman sold 21,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $2,035,867.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,069,231.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,062 shares of company stock worth $15,046,251.

WARNING: “Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/ellie-mae-inc-elli-issues-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.