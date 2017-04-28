Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.18. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Vetr lowered Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.76.

Shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) traded up 0.90% on Thursday, reaching $82.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161,763 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $86.72.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company earned $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Derica W. Rice sold 11,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $861,036.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $17,780,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,690,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,570,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 688,162 shares of company stock valued at $55,440,777. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,306,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,884,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

