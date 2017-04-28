Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE:LLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Lilly’s presence across a wide range of therapeutic areas and its animal health business provide support in the face of generic competition. In 2017, while new products like Trulicity, Taltz, Basaglar, Cyramza, Jardiance and Lartruvo are expected to see higher revenues, Lilly expects some established products like Trajenta, Forteo and Humalog to continue doing well. Although the stock’s decline was sharper than the large cap pharma industry in 2016, it has done well in 2017. However, Alimta will continue to be impacted by competition. Other headwinds include competition from immuno-oncology agents as well as loss of exclusivity for many drugs in emerging markets. Estimates movement has been mixed ahead of the company’s Q1 release. The company has a rather negative record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a focus list rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.76.

Shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) opened at 81.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business earned $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post $4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $155,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,682.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,164,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,975.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,162 shares of company stock valued at $55,440,777 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,856,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,736,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,872,000 after buying an additional 4,091,244 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,084,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,763,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,027,000 after buying an additional 1,983,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,712,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,953,000 after buying an additional 1,945,594 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

