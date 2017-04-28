Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.92 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.36.

Shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) opened at 94.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.65. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $61.10 and a 12 month high of $94.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post $3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/electronic-arts-inc-ea-given-hold-rating-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated.html.

In related news, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $197,318.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 12,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $1,077,022.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,623 shares in the company, valued at $18,878,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 621,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 61.6% in the third quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 278,621 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $23,794,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 11,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 17.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Electronic Arts by 41.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 964,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $82,376,000 after buying an additional 282,917 shares during the last quarter.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.