Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Electro Scientific Industries worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Electro Scientific Industries during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 13.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 266.1% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 363.6% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) traded down 2.24% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 74,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The stock’s market capitalization is $228.04 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30 million. Electro Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc and its subsidiaries supply laser-based manufacturing solutions for industries reliant on microtechnologies. The Company operates through two segments: Component Processing and Micromachining. The Component Processing segment includes interconnect products, semiconductor products and component products.

