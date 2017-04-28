eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.96-0.86) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $165-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded up 20.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,622 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $260.30 million. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $15.14.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.55. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm earned $78.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post ($1.52) EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 232,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,641,309.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,269,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/ehealth-inc-ehth-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.