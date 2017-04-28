eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.96-0.86) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $165-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.30 million.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.
eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded up 20.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,622 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $260.30 million. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $15.14.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.55. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm earned $78.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post ($1.52) EPS for the current year.
In related news, insider James E. Flynn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 232,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,641,309.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,269,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.
Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.