eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.96-0.86) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $165-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.30 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on eHealth from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded up 20.78% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,622 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $260.30 million. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.55. The firm earned $78.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post ($1.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 426,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $4,978,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 809,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,269,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/ehealth-inc-ehth-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance-2.html.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

