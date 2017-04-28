eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.96-0.86) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $165-175 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.30 million.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on eHealth from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.
Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded up 20.78% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,622 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $260.30 million. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.
eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.55. The firm earned $78.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post ($1.52) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 426,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $4,978,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 809,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,269,593 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.
eHealth Company Profile
eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.
