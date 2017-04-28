eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Stock Price Up 20.8% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) rose 20.8% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 1,181,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.55. eHealth had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on eHealth in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on eHealth from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 426,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $4,978,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 809,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,269,593 over the last 90 days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,820,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $12,944,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 789,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,408,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eHealth by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eHealth by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The company’s market capitalization is $260.30 million.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

