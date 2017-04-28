eHealth (EHTH) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. eHealth earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have commented on EHTH. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) traded up 20.78% on Friday, reaching $14.18. 1,181,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. eHealth has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $15.14. The firm’s market cap is $260.30 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.55. eHealth had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The business earned $78.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that eHealth will post ($1.52) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, insider James E. Flynn sold 426,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $4,978,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Flynn sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,055 shares of company stock valued at $9,269,593. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

