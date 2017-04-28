Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Share Price

Media stories about Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have trended positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Edwards Lifesciences Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.36 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the medical research company an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One’s scoring:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.74 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 27th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.36.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) traded up 0.10% on Friday, hitting $109.78. 1,251,973 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $81.12 and a 12 month high of $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.51 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences Corp news, Director Kieran Gallahue bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.10 per share, with a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,412.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 49,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $4,400,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,540 shares of company stock worth $9,173,288 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

