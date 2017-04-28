Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Guggenheim raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.74 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-receives-average-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) remained flat at $109.67 during midday trading on Friday. 1,686,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.94 and its 200-day moving average is $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.53. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $121.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.51 million. Edwards Lifesciences Corp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post $3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 18,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $1,971,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total transaction of $4,400,833.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,590 shares of company stock worth $11,144,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $217,484,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $69,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 5,253.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,839,000 after buying an additional 699,998 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $58,091,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp during the third quarter valued at $67,325,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences Corp

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is a manufacturer of heart valve systems and repair products used to replace or repair a patient’s diseased or defective heart valve. The Company is engaged in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its segments include United States, Europe, Japan and Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.