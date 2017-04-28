Edward Shapiro Buys 10,000 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Stock

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.35 per share, with a total value of $693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) traded down 0.69% on Friday, hitting $70.21. 2,909,321 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.58. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $76.80. United Continental Holdings also saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,764 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 144% compared to the average volume of 724 call options.

United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. United Continental Holdings had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. United Continental Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post $7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 55.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 281,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after buying an additional 100,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of United Continental Holdings by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 8,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings during the first quarter valued at about $1,575,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of United Continental Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Continental Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Continental Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen and Company downgraded shares of United Continental Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.94.

United Continental Holdings Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

