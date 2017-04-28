Educational Development (EDUC) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) has been trending positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Educational Development earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 42 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) traded up 4.43% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,366 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Educational Development has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.03.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $30.70 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation (EDC) is a publisher of the line of educational children’s books produced in the United Kingdom by Usborne Publishing Limited (Usborne). The Company also owns Kane Miller Book Publishers. The Company sells books through two segments: Home Business Division (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) and Publishing Division (EDC Publishing).

