Edison International (EIX) Position Maintained by Integrated Wealth Management

Integrated Wealth Management continued to hold its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,908,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Edison International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Edison International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 73,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Edison International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 306,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,098,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $8,598,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) opened at 80.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.15. Edison International has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $81.33.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The company earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post $4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 80.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/edison-international-eix-position-held-by-integrated-wealth-management-updated.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.50 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.86.

In other news, insider Gaddi H. Vasquez sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $292,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald L. Litzinger sold 26,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,943,252.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,462.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,387 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (SCE). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.