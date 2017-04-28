Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News headlines about Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 target price on shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) opened at 1.08 on Friday. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The firm’s market cap is $16.25 million.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ:ESES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions had a negative net margin of 191.67% and a negative return on equity of 58.52%. The business earned $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eco-Stim Energy Solutions will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/28/eco-stim-energy-solutions-eses-earning-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-shows-updated.html.

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Company Profile

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc is an oilfield services company. The Company provides well stimulation, coiled tubing and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The Company focuses on the active shale and unconventional oil and natural gas basins outside the United States and it has commenced operations in Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.